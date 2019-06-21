Serge Pizzorno shares The. S.L.P. album release date, Nobody Else single & tour dates

Sergio Pizzorno pictured for his solo project The S.L.P. Picture: Press

The Kasabian guitarist has revealed the release date of his first solo album, his new Nobody Else single and a September tour.

Serge Pizzorno has revealed the release date of his first solo album.

The record, which is named after the Kasabian guitarist's project The S.L.P, will be released via Columbia Records on 30 August 2019.

The announcement comes alongside the new single and second song to be taken from the upcoming album Nobody Else - an infectious house hit which has arrived bang in time for summer.

Listen to it here:

The Kasabian guitarist and chief songwriter has also announced accompanying solo tour dates for September this year, playing dates in London, Berlin and Milan - showing love for his country of origin.

Fans who pre-order Pizzorno's album in any formate before 3pm BST on 25 June will get priority access to tickets for The S.L.P Tour.

The news follows the release of Pizzorno's lead single Favourites, which featured British rapper The S.L.P.

Serge says of the project Serge says “Moving forward, I’d like to collaborate more and open that door more. The S.L.P. project will become this sort of place I can go and just do whatever. It’s so important to have that” continuing: “My life in the band and my boys, that’s part of me that will be there forever, but then there’s something else I have to get that out or I won’t be able to move forward.”

Watch Serge Pizzorno talk to Radio X's John Kennedy about his solo career:

See the tracklisting for The S.L.P. here:

1. Meanwhile... In Genova

2. Lockdown

3. ((trance))

4. The Wu

5. Soldiers 00018

6. Meanwhile... At The Welcome Break (featuring slowthai)

7. Nobody Else

8. Favourites (featuring Little Simz)

9. Kvng Fv

10. Youngest Gary

11. Meanwhile… In the Silent Nowhere

See Serge Pizzorno's The S.L.P September 2019 live dates:

Thu 5 September - Glasgow, SWG3

Fri 6 September - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Sat 7 September - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 9 September - London, EartH

Tue 10 September - London, EartH

Thu 12 September - Milan, Circolo Magnolia

Fri 13 September - Berlin, Gretchen

Mon 16 September - Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

Tue 17 September - Paris, Café de la Danse