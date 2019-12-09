Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno wants to hold his 40th on an oil rig

The guitarist and S.L.P. main man has revealed his plans for his milestone birthday...

Serge Pizzorno wants to celebrate his 40th birthday next year with a party on an oil rig.

The Kasabian guitarist only turns 39 on Sunday 15 December, but the Leicester legend has already started planning his 40th bash.

Serge - who had success in 2019 with his solo project The S.L.P. - claims he was inspired by Noel Gallagher's Narcos-themed 50th birthday do.

Speaking to Q magazine, Pizzorno said of his 40th: "Will there be a big party? Yeah, I've got my eye on hiring this oil rig out in the sea.

"I'm having that - you get there by helicopter, out in the middle of nowhere, and have a party for three days. Job done."

He added: "I don't mind ageing. I'm looking forward to it!"

Serge also revealed he disgraced himself at another celebrity knees-up: "Remember The Supervet? I went to his birthday party a couple of years ago and I got drunk there, really spewing.

"They got me in a cab somehow and had to get me like a bib, you know those collars they put round dogs' necks? It was bad news, man."

Kasabian are to play a huge show in their native Leicester next summer. Solstice II takes place at Victoria Park on 20 June 2020, with support from Sam Fender, Easylife and Inhaler. The massive show will be the band's only UK date of the year.