Kasabian Announce One-Off London Show

The Eez-Eh rockers will play a standalone gig at the O2 Academy, Brixton next month.

The You're In Love With A Psycho rockers will play the O2 Academy Brixton on 23 August, with support from Yota, who include members of Gorillaz and the Klaxons.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday 27 July from 9.30am here.

Watch Kasabian perform You're In Love With A Psycho at St. Laurence's Church above.

BIG NEWS: We're playing @O2academybrix on 23rd August with support @weareyota Tickets on sale this FRIDAY 9:30am via this link: https://t.co/Z0JCiKjTcp pic.twitter.com/vABFEFh6Zm — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 24, 2018

London fans will no doubt be buzzing to see the band, but according to Serge Pizzorno, they'll be nowhere near as up for it as the crowd in one part of Britain.

Watch our video to find out where:

The Club Foot outfit recently offered their opinion on why new bands weren't being picked to headline big festivals, with Tom Meighan telling Sky News: "They ain't good enough, I don't think they've got many big songs, you know what I mean?"

He explained."If you're a big band you have big songs, it's simple as that isn't it, that's how I look at rock and roll, it's obvious isn't it?"

Watch Kasabian send fans wild at TRNSMT Festival 2017: