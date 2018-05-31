Johnny Marr UK Tour Dates 2018: How To Get Tickets

The Smiths legend is taking his third solo album, Call The Comet, on tour in the UK and Ireland this autumn. Find out how to buy tickets.

Johnny Marr announced UK tour dates for 2018, which will include a date at the London Roundhouse and culminate in a hometown show at the O2 Apollo Manchester.

The former Smiths guitarist is set to release his third solo album, Call The Comet, which is set for release on 15 June and includes new track Hi, Hello.

Tickets for Johnny Marr's November tour dates go on sale on Friday 1 June at 10am from ticketmaster.co.uk.

See Johnny Marr's 2018 UK tour dates here:

1 November - Belfast, Ulster Hall

2 November - Dublin, National Stadium

4 November - Norwich, UEA

5 November - Birmingham, O2 Institute

6 November - Bath, Forum

8 November - Cardiff, Great Hall

9 November - Brighton, Dome

11 November - London, Roundhouse

13 November - Sheffield, O2 Academy

14 November - Newcastle, O2 Academy

15 November - Glasgow, Barrowlands

17 November - Liverpool, O2 Academy

18 November - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Johnny Marr is also set to give fans an insight into his incredible career when he joins Radio X’s John Kennedy in conversation on 14 June.

The intimate chat, which will take place on Radio X's rooftop in Leicester Square in support of Global’s Make Some Noise, will celebrate the release of his new album, which drops at midnight that night.

Johnny Marr told Radio X he’s looking forward to chatting all things music with John Kennedy at the event, saying: “John’s a real music fan, he really knows his stuff and he keeps his ear to the ground.

“I think that’s a really important part of what broadcasting can be about. He always hits me up to a band or two as well, he gets out and sees a lot of up and coming groups and he’s got a good knack for spotting talent.

“It might be a nice thing to bring my guitar along too...”

Tickets for Radio X Presents… An Evening of Conversation with Johnny Marr is sold out.