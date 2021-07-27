Johnny Marr announces UK headline shows for September 2021

The former Smiths guitarist will play intimate dates this year in his first live performance since the BRITs 2019. Find out where he is headed and how to buy tickets.

Johnny Marr has announced live dates for 2021.

The Manchester legend and former Smiths guitarist will play a string of intimate dates in September, which will see him visit London’s Electric Ballroom, Leeds' Stylus and Blackburn's King George's Hall.

The intimate run will mark the rocker's return to the live stage and his first shows since performing the James Bond No Time To Die soundtrack with Billie Eilish and Hans Zimmer at the 2019 BRIT Awards.

Tickets are on general sale Friday 30 July from 10am at AEG Presents.

An exclusive fan pre-order, which you can access by signing up to the Johnny Marr mailing list at johnnymarr.com, is open from Wednesday 28 July at 10am.

READ MORE: How Johnny Marr wrote the Smiths' debut single

Johnny Marr announces UK headline shows for September 2021
Johnny Marr announces UK headline shows for September 2021. Picture: Press

READ MORE: This is how Johnny Marr came up with the How Soon Is Now riff

The special shows will precede his sold-out slot as special guest for fellow Mancunians, Courteeners' gig at Manchester Old Trafford on 25 Septmber 2021.

Meanwhile, Marr was recently announced as the special guest on The Killers’ headline US arena tour next year, which is set to begin from August through to October 2022.

See Johnny Marr's September 2021 Tour Dates:

  • 20 September 2021- Leeds, Stylus
  • 21 September 2021 - Blackburn, King George's Hall
  • 23 September 2021 - London, Electric Ballroom
  • 25 September 2021 - Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (supporting The Courteeners)

