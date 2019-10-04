Johnny Marr announces Single Life 7" boxset of first 10 solo singles

The former Smiths guitarist is set to release a limited edition 7" boxset featuring his first 10 solo singles.

Johnny Marr has announced the release of a special collection called Single Life, which is set for release on 6 December.

The former Smiths guitarist is marking the close of his Call The Comet tour by releasing a boxset of his first ten singles pressed onto 7" coloured vinyl.

The collection includes the likes of 2012's Upstarts, 2018's Hi Hello and this year's Armatopia.

It is completed with two limited edition photographic prints, gives The Messenger - which was a promotional track - its vinyl debut, and includes his latest single The Bright Parade.

Johnny Marr. Picture: Press

See the songs included in Johnny Marr's Single Life boxset:

1.The Messenger/New Town Velocity (Demo version): Clear vinyl

2. Upstarts/Psychic Beginner: Red vinyl

3. New Town Velocity/The It Switch:Silver vinyl

4. Easy Money/Use Me Up: White vinyl -

5. Dynamo/Struck: Yellow vinyl

6.I Feel You/Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want (Live): Gold vinyl (including original issue postcard)

7. Candidate/Exit Connection: Blue vinyl

8. Hi Hello/Jeopardy: Orange vinyl

9. Spiral Cities/Spectral Eyes: Magenta vinyl

10. Armatopia/The Bright Parade: Turquoise vinyl

Watch the official music video for The Bright Parade here:

Marr's fifth appearance at Glastonbury Festival saw a career-spanning Other Stage set, as well as a surprise appearance during the The Killers headline performance on the Pyramid Stage, helping them to close their set with a performance of The Smiths' This Charming Man, followed by Mr. Brightside.