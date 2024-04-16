Johnny Marr brings Smiths hits and solo charm to Hammersmith

16 April 2024, 16:21

Johnny Marr onstage at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith; 12th April 2024
Johnny Marr onstage at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith; 12th April 2024. Picture: Riaz Gomez/Press

The Manchester guitar legend marked a decade as a solo artist with a packed show in London.

By Martin O'Gorman

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Johnny Marr, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, 12th April 2024

Four decades after The Smiths' debut album was unleashed onto an eager and receptive Britain and a full decade after he began his solo career in earnest, Johnny Marr is headlining Hammersmith. It's a career highlight for any artist and only serves to complete the guitarist's metamorphosis into an accomplished frontman.

Stalking the same boards as his guitar hero Mick Ronson did with the Spiders From Mars over half a century ago, Marr makes his way onstage to the sound of air raid sirens, which seems like a very topical thing to do under the circumstances.

But it's a Friday night in London and the sun's been out, so the room is packed to the gills with excitable people and an air of expectation. In Britain, we seem to prefer our music legends preserved like insects in amber, so the ecstatic reaction to some of the Smiths hits - Panic, This Charming Man - contrasts sharply with the constant hubbub that comes from the crowd during some of Marr's solo tracks.

Johnny Marr onstage at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, 12th April 2024
Johnny Marr onstage at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, 12th April 2024. Picture: Riaz Gomez

This is not a problem, however. If there's one thing we can rely on, it's that Johnny Marr will win over a distracted crowd, often with pure charm. The atmospheric surge of Walk Into The Sea overwhelms the room and the recent single Somewhere is given a sensitive makeover that highlights the beguiling melody of the original.

But it's when Marr picks up an acoustic guitar and launches into a fragile Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want that the crowd start to focus on the real reason we're all here: the incredible musicianship. Morrissey's semi-serious celebration of selfishness becomes a genuinely communal experience.

The ice broken, singles Hi Hello and Easy Money are greeted like old friends and the Electronic track Get The Message, offers a gleaming vision of the Britpop we could have had, if only you'd taken away the tabloid nonsense and the empty posturing.

There's also the curious spectacle of that desolate hymn to alienation, How Soon Is Now, being treated as a rousing singalong, with beers held aloft and one fan scrambling up onto his mate's shoulders. Marr rocks back and forth, playing that unmistakable riff; as he does this, you can see he's still the same lad from Wythenshawe with the Brian Jones haircut, a box of desirable 45s to dip into and an insatiable quest for great music.

Fifty years ago, Bowie called time on the Spiders From Mars on this very spot, but there's none of that weird tension this evening. Marr introduces a special guest - it's Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys, and they mark the occasion with a cover of Bowie's tribute to outsider culture, Rebel Rebel.

Of course, with Tennant present and correct, we're given Electronic's debut single from 1989, Getting Away With It, which has now become a glorious showcase for Marr's delicate solo. As a glittering disco ball cranks into gear, Johnny's guitar rings out, filling the cavernous space of the Hammersmith Odeon. It's rock 'n' roll at its purest.

Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant joined Johnny Marr for a cover of David Bowie's Rebel Rebel and Electronic's Getting Away With It,
Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant joined Johnny Marr for a cover of David Bowie's Rebel Rebel and Electronic's Getting Away With It,. Picture: Joe Horridge

Johnny Marr live at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, 12th April 2024

  • Sensory Street
  • Panic
  • Generate! Generate!
  • Spirit Power And Soul
  • New Town Velocity
  • This Charming Man
  • Somewhere
  • Walk Into The Sea
  • The Answer
  • Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want
  • Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before
  • Get The Message
  • Bigmouth Strikes Again
  • Hi, Hello
  • How Soon Is Now?
  • Easy Money
  • Rebel Rebel (with Neil Tennant)
  • Getting Away With It (with Neil Tennant)
  • You Just Haven't Earned It Yet, Baby
  • There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

More on Johnny Marr

The Smiths in 1984: Mike Joyce, Morrissey, Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke

Hand In Glove at 40: How Johnny Marr and Morrissey wrote the Smiths' debut single

The Smiths

The Smiths in 1984

This is how Johnny Marr came up with the How Soon Is Now riff

The Smiths

Morrissey onstage in 1984; the Chernobyl disaster in 1986

How Chernobyl inspired one of The Smiths' greatest songs

The Smiths

Morrissey in his days with The Smiths, 1984

The 15 best Smiths lyrics

The Smiths

The mystery soldier whose photo was used on the cover of Meat Is Murder by The Smiths in 1985

Who is on the cover of Meat Is Murder by The Smiths?

The Smiths