Johnny Marr on his life in music - watch the full video

The former Smiths guitarist was interviewed by Radio X's John Kennedy live in front of an audience. Find out how the legend wrote some of his biggest hits and more...

Johnny Marr joined a tiny audience at a special charity event on the roof of Radio X's HQ in Leicester Square in June 2018, and you can watch the whole interview right here.

The British music icon discussed his life in music, from growing up in Manchester and co-founding The Smiths through to the band's untimely demise in 1987. Along the way, he demonstrated how classic songs like Hand In Glove and How Soon Is Now? were inspired by many, many different artists.

Marr also discussed his time with the US band Modest Mouse, his collaboration with New Order's Bernard Sumner and his third solo album, Call The Comet.