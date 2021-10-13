Johnny Marr announces double album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4

Johnny Marr is set to release a double album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Smiths guitarist has shared the details of his double album, which is set for release on 25 February 2022.

Johnny Marr has shared the details of a forthcoming double album.

The Smiths legend has announced Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, which is the first album of all-new Johnny Marr music since 2018's UK Top Ten record Call The Comet.

Ahead of the album's release on 25 February 2022, comes its opening track, Spirit, Power and Soul and you can watch it's official video here:

Speaking of the album release, Marr said: "There’s a set of influences and a very broad sound that I’ve been developing - really since getting out of The Smiths until now, and I hear it in this record. There are so many strands of music in it. We didn’t do that consciously, but I think I’ve got a vocabulary of sound. And I feel very satisfied that I’ve been able to harness it."

Written and recorded at the Crazy Face Factory, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 was created with Marr’s long-standing band: co-producer Doviak, bassist Iwan Gronow, drummer Jack Mitchell, and features backing vocals throughout the album from the Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Meredith Sheldon, with three songs featuring bass from Primal Scream’s Simone Marie.

The Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP, which is the first quarter of the album, is released digitally and on very limited edition 12” silver vinyl on 15 October and features Spirit Power and Soul and three further tracks, Receiver, All These Days and Ariel. The vinyl is now sold out on Johnny’s official store. The vinyl is now sold out on Johnny’s official store. Pre-save it here.

Johnny Marr Fever Dream Pts 1-4 artwork. Picture: Press

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 Track Listing:

1. Spirit Power & Soul

2. Receiver

3. All These Days

4. Ariel

5. Lightning People

6. Hideaway Girl

7. Sensory Street

8. Tenement Time

9. The Speed of Love

10. Night and Day

11. Counter-Clock World

12. Rubicon

13. God's Gift

14. Ghoster

15. The Whirl

16. Human

Meanwhile, Marr is set to join Blondie on their 2022 rescheduled tour dates, replacing previous support Garbage.

See Johnny Marr's 2022 tour dates with Blondie:

April 2022:

Fri 22 The SSE Hydro Glasgow

Sat 24 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Tues 26 The O2 Arena London

Thurs 28 The Brighton Centre

Fri 29 Bonus Arena Hull

May 2022:

Sun 1 AO Arena Manchester

Mon 2 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 4 First Direct Arena Leeds

Thurs 5 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sat 7 Birmingham Utilita Arena