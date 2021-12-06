The Cure announce UK & Irish dates for 2022

The Cure have announced UK dates for 2022. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Robert Smith and co have announced live dates in the UK and Europe next year. Find out when they are visiting the UK and how to buy tickets.

The Cure have announced UK and Irish tour dates for 2022.

The Boys Don't Cry rockers have confirmed 44 dates across Europe in total so far, with UK and Irish shows plotted for December next year. The band have also confirmed that the dates will feature a "New 135-minute show" in support of a "New 67-minute album".

Robert Smith and co will start off their UK and Irish dates on the 1st December 2022 at Dublin's 3Arena and cap them off with a show on 11th December at London's SSE Arena.

Find out where The Cure are headed on their UK and Irish tour dates and how to buy tickets.

What are The Cure's 2022 tour dates?

1st December 2022: 3Arena, Dublin

2nd December 2022: SSE Arena, Belfast

4th December 2022: OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

6th December 2022: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December 2022: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8th December 2022: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11th December 2022: SSE Arena, Wembley

View The Cure's full tour dates here.

When do The Cure tickets go on sale?

The Cure's UK and Ireland dates go on sale on 10 December from 10am GMT.

Visit thecure.com/shows for more information on how to buy tickets.

The dates will mark The Cure's first UK gigs since their 2019 Glasgow show and their first European tour since 2016.

It's now 13 years since the last Cure album, 2008's 4:13 Dream and frontman Robert Smith claimed that new material has been completed and that there are enough songs for two albums: "One of them’s very, very doom and gloom and the other one isn’t," he told Apple Music 1 in June.

However, the singer also hinted that the album could be their very last.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Smith said: "The new Cure stuff is very emotional. It’s 10 years of life distilled into a couple of hours of intense stuff.

"And I can’t think we’ll ever do anything else. I definitely can’t do this again."

It's not the first time that Smith has threatened to call time on The Cure. 2000's Bloodflowers was their final album for the Fiction label and was widely touted as their final piece of work. However, three years later, they went into the studio to work with producer Ross Robinson on what became their 2004 self-titled LP.