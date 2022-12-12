The Cure at London's OVO Arena Wembley: Stage times, support, tickets and more

The Cure continue their dates at OVO Arena Wembley this week. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Robert Smith and co continue their London dates at Wembley. Find out who's supporting, what time they'll be on stage and how to get there.

The Cure are continuing their epic tour UK dates with a second gig at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

Find out everything we know about the band's next London date, including what time it starts, who's supporting, what time they're on stage and if you can still buy tickets.

What are The Cure's dates at London's OVO Arena Wembley?

The Cure play the London venue on 11th - 13th December 2022.

Who's supporting The Cure at London's OVO Arena Wembley?

The support for The Cure comes from The Twilight Sad. The Scottish post-punk rockers are no strangers to The Cure's fans, having supported the band numerous times on tour.

The Twilight Sad join The Cure at OVO Arena Wembley. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

What are The Cure's London Wembley stage times?*

Foyer - 5pm

OVO VIP Entrance (Lounge Upgrade Customers) - 5.30pm

Doors (standing): 6pm

Doors (seated) 6.10pm

The Twilight Sad: 7.00pm

The Cure: 8.15pm

Finish - 11pm approx

*Times are approximate and subject to change.

Visit The Cure's event page on ovoarena.co.uk for more details.

Can I still get tickets to The Cure at London's OVO Arena Wembley?

There are select number of tickets to see The Cure in London. Visit the official events page for more.

How to get to London's OVO Arena Wembley*:

The address for London's OVO Arena Wembley is Arena Square, Engineers Way, Wembley Park, Wembley, HA9 0AA.

Car:

The Sat Nav postcode is: HA9 0AA

Tube & Train:

The closest tube stations are Wembley Park, which is a 10 minute walk away and on the Metropolitan or Jubilee Line.

Wembley Central is a 15-minute walk away and can be reached on the Bakerloo Line or London Overground lines.

*TFL have given travellers a yellow weather warning for ice and snow. Be sure to check the TFL website for more details on individual delays.

Industrial action takes place on Tuesday 13th December. Visit the TFL strike page for more details.

Visit the OVO Wembley website for more guidance on travel.

What will The Cure play on their setlist?

The Cure have been keeping their fans guessing as usual by mixing up their lengthy sets. View their London setlist for an idea of what they'll play.

The Cure at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday 11th December 2022:

1. Alone

2. Pictures of You

3. A Night Like This

4. Lovesong

5. And Nothing Is Forever

6. The Last Day of Summer

7. Want

8. A Fragile Thing

9. Burn

10. At Night

11. A Strange Day

12. The Hanging Garden

13. Push

14. Play for Today

15. Shake Dog Shake

16. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

17. Endsong

Encore:

18. I Can Never Say Goodbye

19. Faith

20. One Hundred Years

21. A Forest

Encore 2:

22. Lullaby

23. The Walk

24. Friday I'm in Love

25. Close to Me

26. In Between Days

27. Just Like Heaven

28. Boys Don't Cry

What are The Cure's remaining 2022 tour dates?

11th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

12th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

13th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

View The Cure's full tour dates here.

