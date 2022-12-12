The Cure at London's OVO Arena Wembley: Stage times, support, tickets and more
12 December 2022
Robert Smith and co continue their London dates at Wembley. Find out who's supporting, what time they'll be on stage and how to get there.
The Cure are continuing their epic tour UK dates with a second gig at London's OVO Arena Wembley.
Find out everything we know about the band's next London date, including what time it starts, who's supporting, what time they're on stage and if you can still buy tickets.
What are The Cure's dates at London's OVO Arena Wembley?
The Cure play the London venue on 11th - 13th December 2022.
Who's supporting The Cure at London's OVO Arena Wembley?
The support for The Cure comes from The Twilight Sad. The Scottish post-punk rockers are no strangers to The Cure's fans, having supported the band numerous times on tour.
What are The Cure's London Wembley stage times?*
Foyer - 5pm
OVO VIP Entrance (Lounge Upgrade Customers) - 5.30pm
Doors (standing): 6pm
Doors (seated) 6.10pm
The Twilight Sad: 7.00pm
The Cure: 8.15pm
Finish - 11pm approx
*Times are approximate and subject to change.
Visit The Cure's event page on ovoarena.co.uk for more details.
FIRST NIGHT OF THREE AT THE @OVOARENA TONIGHT! ONSTAGE 8:15PM / @thetwilightsad 7:00PM #THECURELOSTWORLD22 📸 @EdVGallup pic.twitter.com/xDPBf8dYgK— The Cure (@thecure) December 11, 2022
Can I still get tickets to The Cure at London's OVO Arena Wembley?
There are select number of tickets to see The Cure in London. Visit the official events page for more.
How to get to London's OVO Arena Wembley*:
The address for London's OVO Arena Wembley is Arena Square, Engineers Way, Wembley Park, Wembley, HA9 0AA.
Car:
The Sat Nav postcode is: HA9 0AA
Tube & Train:
The closest tube stations are Wembley Park, which is a 10 minute walk away and on the Metropolitan or Jubilee Line.
Wembley Central is a 15-minute walk away and can be reached on the Bakerloo Line or London Overground lines.
*TFL have given travellers a yellow weather warning for ice and snow. Be sure to check the TFL website for more details on individual delays.
Industrial action takes place on Tuesday 13th December. Visit the TFL strike page for more details.
Visit the OVO Wembley website for more guidance on travel.
What will The Cure play on their setlist?
The Cure have been keeping their fans guessing as usual by mixing up their lengthy sets. View their London setlist for an idea of what they'll play.
The Cure at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday 11th December 2022:
1. Alone
2. Pictures of You
3. A Night Like This
4. Lovesong
5. And Nothing Is Forever
6. The Last Day of Summer
7. Want
8. A Fragile Thing
9. Burn
10. At Night
11. A Strange Day
12. The Hanging Garden
13. Push
14. Play for Today
15. Shake Dog Shake
16. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
17. Endsong
Encore:
18. I Can Never Say Goodbye
19. Faith
20. One Hundred Years
21. A Forest
Encore 2:
22. Lullaby
23. The Walk
24. Friday I'm in Love
25. Close to Me
26. In Between Days
27. Just Like Heaven
28. Boys Don't Cry
What are The Cure's remaining 2022 tour dates?
- 11th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley
- 12th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley
- 13th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley
View The Cure's full tour dates here.
