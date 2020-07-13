Coldplay announce special Parachutes vinyl reissue for album's 20th anniversary

Chris Martin and co have also celebrated their debut album turning 20 by releasing an alternative video for their 2000 Yellow single.

Coldplay have announced a special vinyl reissue of their Parachutes album.

The debut record - which was released on 10 July 2000 - celebrated its 20th anniversary last week, and to mark the milestone Chris Martin and co have confirmed their plans to re-release it in vinyl form.

The reissue of the seminal LP - which spawned the singles Trouble, Yellow, Shiver and Don't Panic - will be pressed on transparent yellow vinyl and is set for release on 20 November 2020.

Coldplay announce reissue of Parachutes on vinyl to celebrate 20 years of their debut album. Picture: Press

Coldplay have also been marking two decades since the release of their debut by sharing throwback videos and images from the vaults.

Once such clip is an alternate version of their Yellow video, which features extras and sees the band's frontman walk down the beach in a red jumper... looking considerably less drenched than in the visuals we've come to know and love.

The band - who also consist of Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland - captioned the post: "Take 1 of the Yellow video (hidden in the vaults since 2000). There were loads of extras in this version, but it rained all day so we sent them home at 4pm. Chris grabbed the cameraman and said ‘let’s just walk down the beach’. Worked out well in the end! PH".

Watch the official video for Yellow here:

See the tracklisting for Coldplay's Parachutes album:

1. Don’t Panic

2. Shiver

3. Spies

4. Sparks

5. Yellow

6. Trouble

7. Parachutes

8. High Speed

9. We Never Change

10. Everything’s Not Lost

(Hidden track: Life Is For Living)

