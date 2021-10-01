Coldplay announce one-off London show

Coldplay 2021. Picture: James Marcus Haney/Press

The band will launch their Music Of The Spheres album with a date at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Coldplay will play a special one-off show to launch their new album Music Of The Spheres later this month.

The band will perform at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Tuesday 12 October.

To get access to tickets, fans need to pre-order Music Of The Spheres from the official Coldplay store at ukstore.coldplay.com before 11.59pm on Monday, 4 October.

Coldplay will play the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 12 October. Picture: Press

They'll then receive a unique code allowing exclusive access for the chance to purchase tickets to the Shepherd's Bush show. Fans who've already pre-ordered the album will also receive the code.

Everyone who pre-orders the album will also receive an access code to buy pre-sale tickets for the band's next UK tour.

All ticket proceeds will go to ClientEarth, an environmental charity who use the power of the law to protect the planet.

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres album is released on 15 October. Picture: Press

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres is released on Friday 15 October.

Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres tracklist