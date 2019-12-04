Coldplay's Chris Martin says he was "very homophobic" and "worried" about being gay as a kid

Chris Martin admits he was "homophobic" as a kid. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

The Coldplay frontman has given an intimate interview, where he's talked about growing up, his sexuality, religion and more.

Chris Martin has opened up about growing up and admitted he was "very homophobic" when he was younger.

The Coldplay frontman has given a rare warts-and-all interview with Rolling Stone, where he talked in-depth about everything from religion to his insecurities, to his struggle with growing up in boarding school.

Speaking to the magazine's founder and director Jann S. Wenner about his relationship with God, the Orphans singer revealed: "When I went to boarding school, I walked a bit funny and I bounced a bit, and I was also very homophobic because I was like, 'If I'm gay I'm completely fucked for eternity'.

"And I was a kid discovering sexuality and thinking 'maybe I'm gay, maybe I'm this, maybe I'm that? I can't be this.' I was terrified..."

The Clocks singer continued: "I was in a boarding school with a bunch of quite hardcore kids who were also going through their thing and, for a few years, they would very much say, ‘You’re definitely gay,’ in quite a full-on... manner, quite aggressively telling me that and it was weird for me for a few years."

Asked if he thought he was gay at the time, Martin said: "I was like, 'I don't know and even if I am I can't be because it's wrong.'"

READ MORE: This mean tweet stopped Chris Martin performing at Glastonbury 2020…

The frontman added that it created a "turmoil" inside of him and he started to "worry about it" until he was 15 and he began to realise he was wrong.

He revealed: "About 15 and a half, I don't know what happened, but I was like, 'Yeah so what?' And then it all just stopped overnight. It was very interesting."

He added: "Once I was like, 'Yeah so what if I'm gay?' And then it immediately [stopped]... the worry, and anyone teasing you..."

"I don't know what it was," he added when thinking about what changed his way of thinking.

Maybe it was reading about Elton [John] or [...] maybe just growing up a bit and having a bit more exposure to the world, and thinking 'Hey wait a lot of my heroes are gay, or whatever they are, it doesn't really matter.

"So what that did is ease a big pressure and then made me question that 'hey maybe all this stuff I was was learning about God and everything... maybe I don't prescribe to this particular religion...'"

READ MORE: Coldplay's Chris Martin reveals they'll do "a couple more shows" amid climate change fears