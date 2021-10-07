Coldplay's immersive London event: Everything we know

7 October 2021, 16:02

Coldplay press 2021
Coldplay have announced details of an immersive event. Picture: Dave Meyers with art direction by Pilar Zeta

Chris Martin and co have announced The Atmospheres in association with Amazon Music, which will take fans inside their Music Of The Spheres album. Find out how to get tickets.

Coldplay have announced a new immersive event which takes place in London, New York, Tokyo and Berlin.

The Atmospheres will give fans the chance to experience the band's forthcoming album Music of the Spheres.

The event is free in London, but how can you book it and where does it take place? Find out what we know about it below.

When is Coldplay's immersive London event take place?

The Atmospheres will take place from 15-16 October from Principal Place from 10am-8pm on the Friday and from 9am-7pm on the Saturday.

What can you expect from The Atmospheres?

A press release states: "Inside the custom-built installation, fans will be transported to The Spheres – the distant solar system that plays host to the band’s latest album, where each of the twelve tracks is twinned with a different planet."

Coldplay said of the event: “We’re excited to partner with Amazon Music to bring Music of the Spheres to life. The Atmospheres will take fans on a trip through The Spheres and into the heart of the album.”

How can I book tickets?

Tickets are free and fans should visit coldplayspheres.com to book theirs from Friday 8 October.

When is Coldplay's album released?

Music Of The Spheres is released on 15 October 2021.

What will the album sound like?

The band have released an album trailer, giving fans a taste of what to expect each of the 12 tracks on their ninth studio album.

They've also shared the likes of their lead single Higher Power, as well as their BTS collab, My Universe.

What's the tracklisting for Music Of The Spheres?

Five of the album's 12 songs are represented by emojis:

  1. *planet emoji*
  2. Higher Power
  3. Humankind
  4. *star emoji*
  5. Let Somebody Go
  6. *heart emoji*
  7. People Of The Pride
  8. Biutyful
  9. *earth emoji*
  10. My Universe
  11. *infinity emoji*
  12. Coloratura

Latest Videos

James learns how to operate a crane for his birthday treat

James went to crane heaven for his birthday present

Ross Noble was on The Chris Moyles Show this week

Ross Noble talks Aussie lockdown and his Humournoid tour

Chris Moyles reads out the Twitter banter during Facebook's outage

Chris Moyles reads Twitter banter after Facebook went down

R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts video

R.E.M.: “Everybody Hurts is a mix of sincerity and silliness"

Coldplay Songs

Coldplay Latest

See more Coldplay Latest

Coldplay 2021

Coldplay announce one-off London show

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas joined Coldplay to perform 'Fix You' at Global Citizen Live in New York on 25th September 2021. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Watch Coldplay perform Fix You with Billie Eilish & Finneas at Global Citizen Live
Coldplay and BTS have announced their new single

Coldplay and BTS release My Universe single

Chris Martin performing with the Parachutes globe all present and correct. It was bought for £10 from a local WH Smiths

20 things you didn't know about Coldplay's Parachutes album

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s