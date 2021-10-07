Coldplay's immersive London event: Everything we know

Coldplay have announced details of an immersive event. Picture: Dave Meyers with art direction by Pilar Zeta

Chris Martin and co have announced The Atmospheres in association with Amazon Music, which will take fans inside their Music Of The Spheres album. Find out how to get tickets.

Coldplay have announced a new immersive event which takes place in London, New York, Tokyo and Berlin.

The Atmospheres will give fans the chance to experience the band's forthcoming album Music of the Spheres.

The event is free in London, but how can you book it and where does it take place? Find out what we know about it below.

When is Coldplay's immersive London event take place?

The Atmospheres will take place from 15-16 October from Principal Place from 10am-8pm on the Friday and from 9am-7pm on the Saturday.

What can you expect from The Atmospheres?

A press release states: "Inside the custom-built installation, fans will be transported to The Spheres – the distant solar system that plays host to the band’s latest album, where each of the twelve tracks is twinned with a different planet."

Coldplay said of the event: “We’re excited to partner with Amazon Music to bring Music of the Spheres to life. The Atmospheres will take fans on a trip through The Spheres and into the heart of the album.”

How can I book tickets?

Tickets are free and fans should visit coldplayspheres.com to book theirs from Friday 8 October.

When is Coldplay's album released?

Music Of The Spheres is released on 15 October 2021.

What will the album sound like?

The band have released an album trailer, giving fans a taste of what to expect each of the 12 tracks on their ninth studio album.

They've also shared the likes of their lead single Higher Power, as well as their BTS collab, My Universe.

What's the tracklisting for Music Of The Spheres?

Five of the album's 12 songs are represented by emojis: