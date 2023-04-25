Blur announce intimate UK warm-up shows ahead of 2023 reunion gigs

Blur have announced warm up dates for 2023. Picture: Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop legends will now play intimate gigs in Colchester, Eastbourne, Wolverhampton and Newcastle ahead of their huge Wembley dates.

Blur have announced a string of warm-up shows ahead of their huge reunion gigs.

The Britpop icons - comprised of Damon Albarn, Alex James, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree - are set to play a duo of shows at London's Wembley Stadium and now they'll be preceded by a set of intimate shows in the country.

Next month, the Song 2 rockers will head to Colchester Arts Centre, Eastbourne Winter Gardens, The Halls in Wolverhampton and Newcastle's O2 City Hall.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 28th April from 10am. Fans must sign up to the Blur mailing list at blur.co.uk for access to the pre-sale, which starts on Wednesday 26th April at 10am.

See Blur's intimate UK warm-up dates below:

19th May: Colchester - Arts Centre

21st May: Eastbourne - Winter Gardens

26th May: Wolverhampton - The Halls

28th May: Newcastle - O2 City Hall

Meanwhile, the likes of Self Esteem, Slowthai, Paul Weller and The Selecter are among the acts announced for the band's Wembley gigs.

The Sheffield singer-songwriter and Nottingham rapper will open for the band ahead of their first date on 8th July, while The Modfather and the Ska legends will open for Blur on the 9th July 2023.

Blur first confirmed their reunion back in November last year, with frontman Damon Albarn commenting: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

Guitarist Graham Coxon agreed: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs. Blur live shows are always amazing for me: a nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Bassist Alex James said: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on July 8 that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

Drummer Dave Rowntree added: “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

