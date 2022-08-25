Blur rumoured to reunite for Wembley gig to mark Parklife 30th anniversary

The Britpop band are being rumoured to planning their musical comeback with a gig at London's Wembley Stadium to mark 30 years of their Parklife album.

Blur are reportedly planning a major music comeback with a huge gig in London to celebrate 1994 years since the release of their 1994 Parklife album.

According to reports, the Britpop legends are believed to have been "privately masterminding" their return over the last year in the hopes of playing a gig at London's Wembley Stadium.



A source told The Sun: "Britpop fans will want to shout this from the rooftop – Blur are back. The lads have been talking about this for a while and now it is becoming a reality.

"Their plans are being kept closely guarded but there is a concert at Wembley which has been pencilled in which will coincide with the 30th anniversary of their second album Parklife."



The outlet reports that all four bandmembers - Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - are "onboard" with the idea and they have been "clearing their schedules" to make sure the comeback can happen.

No other details have been shared but if the rumours are true and the band want the reunion to coincide with Parklife's 30th anniversary, the event would see them play in 2024.

Blur have been on hiatus since 2015, following the release of their last album, The Magic Whip. The dates saw them play a huge hometown show at London's British Summer Time Hyde Park, where they handed out cold treats from an ice cream van.

However, the band have kept busy on separate projects, with Damon Albarn headlining All Points East with Gorillaz just last week.

Alex James continues his successful business as a cheese farmer and festival organiser with his Big Feastival event set for this weekend.

Guitarist Graham Coxon has scored the soundtrack to the likes of End of the F***ing World and recently launched his new music project The WAEVE with The Pipettes star Rose Elinor Dougall.

Meanwhile Dave Rowntree worked on the soundtracks for the likes of the hugely successful Bros documentary, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, BBC series The Capture and Netflix sci-fi series The One. November 2021 saw him sign a deal for his first solo record and his first single London Bridge was released this year.



Speaking to the Metro last year, Damon insisted he wasn't ruling out a reunion. When asked if Blur are "dead and buried", he replied: "Not at all."



"I am just about to have a conversation with people about Blur and I would love to sing all those songs again," the Song 2 singer revealed. "I miss the songs. I miss playing with Blur ... (It's) not something I would do just for the sake of it. There has to be a really good reason to do it all again and then I will wholeheartedly engage with it."

