Damon Albarn was put off a career in politics after meeting Tony Blair

9 December 2021, 12:09

Damon Albarn and Tony Blair in the heady year of 1997
Damon Albarn and Tony Blair in the heady year of 1997. Picture: Allstar Picture Library/Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman considered dabbling in politics, but was left "terrified" by the experience.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Damon Albarn has revealed that he considered a career as a politician... until a meeting with Tony Blair prompted him to turn to music instead.

The Blur frontman has recalled a conversation he had with Blair - which took place "before he became prime minister" in 1997 - and it left him "terrified".

He told the Metro: "Politics is such a murky business. I would be lying if I said I hadn't considered it when I was younger.

"I even went and had a strategic meeting with Tony Blair before he became prime minister, but that terrified me so much.

"[I thought] 'I don't know if this is for me at all. I'm not a politician, I am a musician.' "

Albarn - who is taking Gorillaz back on the road in 2022 - admitted that music is still the ideal vehicle for political statements.

He explained: "I have strong views. Music is escapism. It's not really there for the unpleasant truths of life.

"But I've always felt, 'No, that's the perfect place for it'. It can catch people unaware emotionally in a way nothing else can."

The musician explained how his solo career is inspired by his concerns about politics, the environment and society as a whole.

On his new album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Streams Flows, Albarn took inspiration from the name of Britain's nuclear missiles for his song Polaris.

He added: "A big anxiety of my adolescence was nuclear destruction. It has now become third or fourth on the list of imminent doom and armageddon."

Damon is also concerned with climate change, and says: "Solar and wind and hydro are the only thing that is sustainable. Imagine in a country as small as Britain having 15 or 16 nuclear power plants. It's terrifying."

Latest Videos

The Lathums perform Krampus - live!

Watch The Lathums play their brand new Christmas song Krampus
The finished mural... it's AMAZING!

Chris Moyles unveils the Radio X Christmas window snow mural!
Jamie Oliver gives Chris Moyles this year's Christmas food tips!

Jamie Oliver is back with some fantastic Christmas food tips!
Chris Moyles calls in to the Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire, who've been snowed in for three nights

Chris Moyles talks to the snowed-in pub in Yorkshire!

Blur Songs

Blur Latest

See more Blur Latest

Dave Rowntree in October 2019

Dave Rowntree to release solo album

The cryptic lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

10 classic songs that don't mention the song title in the lyrics
Greatest HIts Compilations

The best artist compilations of all time

Damon Albarn in November 2020, shortly before the finger-severing incident

Damon Albarn severed his finger while making pesto

Blur in 2015: Graham Coxon, Alex James, Damon Albarn and Dave Rowntree

How much of a Blur fan are you?

Quizzes