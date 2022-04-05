About Radio X

Find out more about Radio X here.

With Chris Moyles at Breakfast, Johnny Vaughan at Drive, Toby Tarrant, Danny Wallace, Elspeth Pierce, John Kennedy, Adam Brown, Ed Gamble & Matthew Crosby, Radio X is home to the biggest personalities, and the best indie music on the dial.

Radio X is part of Global, home to some of the UK's biggest and best-loved radio stations such as Heart, Capital, Smooth and Classic FM, to name a few. We keep 25.8 million people entertained each week.

Programming Team

James Rea - Director Of Broadcasting & Content

Matt Deverson - Managing Editor

Dan Bunker - Deputy Managing Editor

Digital Team

Charles Ubaghs - Digital Content Director

Martin O'Gorman - Digital Managing Editor

Jenny Mensah - Senior Online Content Editor

Emily Horn - Senior Social Media Editor

Charlie Clinton - Senior Video Content Producer

Public File

Like every local commercial radio station in the UK Radio X has requirements in respect of its music, news and local content.

These requirements are set out in the station format issued by Ofcom, the UK’s radio regulator. The Radio X Public File contains details of the elements that Ofcom regulate and is intended to give you a better understanding of Radio X's output and what we are doing for the local community.

Global Media & Entertainment Ltd

Global is the UK’s largest commercial radio company and is home to the biggest names in the business.

Contacting Radio X

