5 April 2022, 13:59 | Updated: 5 April 2022, 16:49
About Radio X
With Chris Moyles at Breakfast, Johnny Vaughan at Drive, Toby Tarrant, Danny Wallace, Elspeth Pierce, John Kennedy, Adam Brown, Ed Gamble & Matthew Crosby, Radio X is home to the biggest personalities, and the best indie music on the dial.
Radio X is part of Global, home to some of the UK's biggest and best-loved radio stations such as Heart, Capital, Smooth and Classic FM, to name a few. We keep 25.8 million people entertained each week.
Programming Team
- James Rea - Director Of Broadcasting & Content
- Matt Deverson - Managing Editor
- Dan Bunker - Deputy Managing Editor
Digital Team
- Charles Ubaghs - Digital Content Director
- Martin O'Gorman - Digital Managing Editor
- Jenny Mensah - Senior Online Content Editor
- Emily Horn - Senior Social Media Editor
- Charlie Clinton - Senior Video Content Producer
Public File
Like every local commercial radio station in the UK Radio X has requirements in respect of its music, news and local content.
These requirements are set out in the station format issued by Ofcom, the UK’s radio regulator. The Radio X Public File contains details of the elements that Ofcom regulate and is intended to give you a better understanding of Radio X's output and what we are doing for the local community.
Global Media & Entertainment Ltd
Global is the UK’s largest commercial radio company and is home to the biggest names in the business.
Contacting Radio X
