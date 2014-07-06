Kids Review Kasabian - Bumblebeee

Octopus playing guitar, war sirens and speeding motor cycles were all influences picked up on by our kids, have a listen for yourself below.

So after a stonking Glastonbury headline slot, Birdy asked the kids to review Kasabian 's new single Bumblebeee

Lliana Bird Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.

LLIANA BIRD | SUNDAYS 7PM-10PM Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.