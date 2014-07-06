Kids Review Kasabian - Bumblebeee

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
So after a stonking Glastonbury headline slot, Birdy asked the kids to review Kasabian's new single Bumblebeee
Octopus playing guitar, war sirens and speeding motor cycles were all influences picked up on by our kids, have a listen for yourself below.
Lliana gets the kids of Radio X to review some of the best new music.
