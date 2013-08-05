Communion Presents - Show 30

5th August 2013, 22:23

Maz is joined by his counterpart in Australia Ty and the playlist will feature the best and brightest of the current Australian music scene.They're also joined Joel and Raven of prog rockers Syd Arthur for a chat.

Communion Presents (August 4 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

