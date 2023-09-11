John Kennedy's X-Posure Daily launches on Global Player
11 September 2023, 11:50 | Updated: 11 September 2023, 12:19
How to listen to X-Posure Daily
Get the best new releases, newest bands and newest artists every day with the Most Trusted Man In Music: John Kennedy
X-Posure Daily delivers you an hour-long blast of the newest releases, newest bands and newest artists, every weekday and all at your fingertips exclusively via Global Player. It’s all curated, produced and presented by the most trusted man in music; John Kennedy.
Listen to the first episode here
His X-Posure show on Radio X has been championing new music for the last 25 years and in that time has been the portal to the world for everyone from Adele to The xx, Arctic Monkeys to Mumford & Sons, MIA to Clean Bandit.
If you are fan of any of those bands, then X-Posure Daily is the place for you find your new favourite band and discover new music every single day.
From the 11th September X-Posure Daily will broadcast Monday to Friday exclusively on Global Player.
This is all alongside John Kennedy’s regular X-Posure radio show, which will continue every Friday and Saturday from 11pm on Radio X with the deeper dive sessions, interviews and new releases.
How To Listen to X-Posure Daily
Simply head to Global Player's Live Radio section, choose Radio X as your station and click on the X-Posure Daily tile to find the latest episodes.
Download and install Global Player, swipe to Radio X and get listening on the go. Plus, you can see all the latest exclusive videos from your favourite Radio X shows.
Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk