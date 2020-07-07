Toby Tarrant has an idea of how Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy can settle their feud

The famous WAGs have reignited their row with news of a lawsuit, but Toby has another idea of how to settle their score.

We all remember the great Wagatha Christie battle of 2019, when Colleen Rooney alleged that someone with access to Rebekah Vardy's account was selling stories on her family.

Now, it looks like the pair are set to battle it out again with a costly lawsuit, but Toby Tarrant has a better idea... and it's pretty epic.

Find out more in our video above!

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: