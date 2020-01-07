WATCH: Toby Tarrant can't get over Polly James' graphic baby shower cake

Watch the moment Dom and Toby freaked out over our pregnant presenter's very graphic cake, which depicts a birthing scene.

Toby Tarrant is standing in for Chris Moyles this week, which means our very pregnant presenter Polly James is standing in for him from 10-1pm.

The wonderful Polly had her baby shower last weekend and was gifted with what can only be described as an extraordinarily graphic cake.

In fact, the sweet treat - which depicted a birthing scene - was so graphic, Toby and Dom could barely contain themselves.

Watch their reaction in our video above.

Toby Tarrant is shocked over Polly James' baby shower cake. Picture: Radio X

And if you want to see Polly's baby shower cake in all it's glory be warned it is very explicit!

Click below to see the hilarious image, which sees a baby entering the world complete with a tattoo and devil horns.

