WATCH: James Bay gives Gav Woods a guitar lesson

Johnny Vaughan discovers that the singer is a great guitar teacher... but can he teach The Woodman two chords in two minutes?

James Bay helped our Radio X last week as part of our charity day for Global's Make Some Noise.

The man who brought you hits like Hold Back The River and Let It Go was offering one lucky bidder a free virtual guitar lesson in our charity auction

So Johnny Vaughan took the opportunity to ask the musician about his teaching skills - and to try and prank him.

Cue Gavin "The Woodman" Woods - a professional session musician in a previous life and no mean guitarist himself. Watch as James attempts to teach him a couple of the easiest chords, while thinking that The Woodman is a mere beginner. When will the penny drop?

