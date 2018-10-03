VIDEO: Johnny Vaughan's Take On Paul McCartney Is Priceless

Watch as the Radio X DJ imagines The Beatles legend as a grandad with endless stories of the good ol' days.

Sir Paul McCartney's been in the news a lot of late, revealing how close he was with John Lennon and how the late icon only complimented his writing skills once.

This caused Johnny Vaughan to have a thought... What if to his grandkids, Macca's just the grandad who can't keep telling stories of the good old days!

Well, he is a Granddude after all...

Watch Johnny wax lyrical in our video above.

Watch Macca take a trip down memory lane by walking across the zebra crossing outside the famous Abbey Road studios:

See Macca take part in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, where he returns to Penny Lane: