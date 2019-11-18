VIDEO: Man vs Food star Adam Richman tells Johnny Vaughan about eating 180 oysters
18 November 2019, 18:30 | Updated: 18 November 2019, 18:45
Johnny Vaughan interviewed the star about all things food and football, and revealed if the delicacy is really an aphrodisiac.
Adam Richman visited the Johnny Vaughan 4-7 Thang this week and talked all things football... and of course food.
Johnny Vaughan is a big fan of the culinary enthusiast and couldn't wait to ask him about the time he ate a whopping 180 oysters in 60 minutes.
Richman, who is a huge Tottenham Hotspurs fan, admitted of the seafood-eating challenge: "It put me off of eating oysters conservatively for over four years," but Johnny wanted to know the answer to one big question.
Are oysters - and specifically are 180 Oysters - an aphrodisiac?
Watch the Matchday Menus star tell all in our video above.
See the man himself smash the unbelievable challenge below:
