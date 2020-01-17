WWE's Stephanie McMahon talks "best friend" André The Giant and favourite wrestlers

The WWE Chief Brand Officer spoke to Johnny Vaughan about WWE coming to BT Sport and growing up with wrestling legends.

Stephanie McMahon has talked about being best friends with André The Giant.

The daughter of Vince McMahon and WWE Chief Brand Officer visited Johnny Vaughan and the 4-7 Thang to celebrate WWE moving to BT Sport, and reminisced about her childhood with world-famous wrestlers.

Asked about what she believes was the golden age of wrestling, she replied: "So I think for me the golden era is still to come, but when I look back, Andre The Giant was one of my favourites, he was actually my best friend growing up.

"You know I had a very interesting life." She added jokingly: "You know, doesn’t everybody grow up with Andre The Giant as their best friend?"

Watch Stephanie McMahon reminisce about her childhood in our video above.

Andre The Giant, WWE's Stephanie McMahon, Ultimate Warrior and The Undertaker. Picture: 1. John M Manolato/Fairfax Media via Getty Images 2. Radio X 3.The Denver Post via Getty Images 4.Getty Images

Asked who else she grew up with, the WWE legend said: "Ultimate Warrior lived with us for a period of time. I remember meeting Mr. T because he was a part of Wrestlemania I.

“I remember when he came over to the house he had loads of ‘I love Mr. T’ buttons and he was signing all kinds of stuff and it was really funny, because then here we are 20 years later and Mr. T was being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and he was doing the same to my kids. So, it was really this full circle moment. It was pretty cool."

WWE legend Stephanie McMahon poses with Sunta Templeton, Johnny Vaughan and Gav 'The Woodman' Woods. Picture: Radio X

Watch Steph McMahon give Sunta a wrestling name:

McMahon - who is also married to famous WWE legend Triple H, was reminded by Johnny about the time she was 'abducted' by The Undertaker, and asked if it was one of her weirdest storylines ever.

“Yes, probably," she recalled. "Although I was involved in many almost-weddings."

Quizzed about the famous wrestler - whose real name is Mark William Calaway - she gushed: “Undertaker himself is a great guy, he’s like a brother to me".

Asked about his on-screen rival Mankind, she added: "Same thing. Mick Foley’s a great guy. I’m telling ya. Multiple personalities and all, they’re all good."

Watch the full interview here:

Rocky Johnson: Tributes paid as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's wrestler father dies aged 75