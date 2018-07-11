Johnny Vaughan Finally Reveals His “Tough John” Alter-Ego

The Radio X presenter is looking pretty hench these days… honestly. Listeners have asked, what's his secret? And, by God, he’s answered.

Johnny Vaughan has been a big name in the muscle game for years. No, really.

He’s a middle-aged man, who’s been lucky enough to UNLOCK the physical potential that's been laying dormant for DECADES.

Take a look at the video and see for yourself. The transformation is remarkable… and a little disturbing.

But how do you get a finely sculpted body like Johnny - or as his gym buddies call him, “Tough John”?

You’ve been sending in your exercise questions into TJ and TJ has listened. And he’s ready to share his secret with his fellow worshippers at the Iron Cathedral.

What does TJ recommend for the glutes? You'll find out in the first of a series of videos we've unearthed from... God knows where.

It’s quite something.

If you want a body like Tough John's, get in touch with Ripped Models - many thanks to Giuliano M for being Tough John’s “training partner” for this video.