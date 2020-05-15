Gordon Smart's tracks that changed his life

Kurt Cobain performing with Nirvana in Amsterdam, 25 Noveber 1991. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redfern/Getty Images

By Gordon Smart

Gordon has been challenged to pick the songs that made the biggest impact on him over the years. Why not take the test and pick your own?

That's ten weeks since my last show on Radio X and I feel like Morgan Freeman in Shawshank Redemption.

This is the Lockdown life I’ve come to know. Like Red, I’m normally “a man who knows how to get things” - except an operation on my bloody voice.

Any road up, like most of you reading this, I feel like I’ve completed Netflix, my gaff is more organised than it has ever been and home schooling has reminded me how hard maths was.

Fortunately, clever and creative people keep coming up with stuff to keep me occupied, like Stu Whiffen from Off The Beat And Track Podcast.

Off The Beat And Track Podcast. Picture: Press

Stu has worked with the Big Green X over the years and he knows his onions. I remember when he used to run a rock’n’roll club night with Mat Horne, The Maccabees' No1 fan and star of Gavin & Stacey. He has also been known to give a gig to Radio X’s Dr Sunta Templeton and her fella Liam, from time to time.

The podcast has a simple format (give it a listen!). I thought you might fancy answering for yourself. As always, I’ve stuck my songs on a Spotfiy Playlist for you.

Until next week - stay safe. Onwards!