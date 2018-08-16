VIDEO: The 5 Stages Of Learning To Juggle With Elis James

The Radio X presenter is a man of many talents. Juggling isn't one of them...

A magician and member of the magic circle came into visit Elis and John and decided to put Elis's juggling skills to the test.

The comedian and Radio X presenter has turned his hand to many things in his lifetime, but it turns out juggling isn't going to be one of them.

Watch The Five Stages of Learning How To Juggle with Elis in our video above.

Just so much hope!

Find out how Elis and John prepare for a show here: