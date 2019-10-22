Contact Radio X presenters on WhatsApp

WhatsApp the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

Here’s how you can get in touch with Johnny Vaughan, Chris Moyles and more...

You’ve previously been able to get in touch by telephone, electronic mail, text message/SMS and even a fax machine.

But Radio X are fully embracing 2019 by introducing WhatsApp as a new way to message your favourite shows.

Send us your message – and if it’s broadcastable, we could feature it on the show. (No mucky photos please)

Send us an audio message here: https://wa.me/443303333100

Watch our video to see what's been sent in so far...

Classic!

