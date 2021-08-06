Why is Dom getting targeted in all the WhatsApp messages?

The team take a dip into this week's WhatsApps... and find out you're all obsessed with Dominic Byrne.

It's that time of the week where Chris Moyles takes a listen to all the WhatsApp messages you've been sending in.

And, for some unknown reason, our absolutely amazing listeners are utterly obsessed with the phenomenon that is Dominic Byrne.

There's one from "Dom's Uber driver" a live commentary on Dominic Bryne [sic] taking part in the Olympics and more mysterious "French" friends for Dom.

