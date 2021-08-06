Why is Dom getting targeted in all the WhatsApp messages?

6 August 2021, 14:46

The team take a dip into this week's WhatsApps... and find out you're all obsessed with Dominic Byrne.

It's that time of the week where Chris Moyles takes a listen to all the WhatsApp messages you've been sending in.

And, for some unknown reason, our absolutely amazing listeners are utterly obsessed with the phenomenon that is Dominic Byrne.

There's one from "Dom's Uber driver" a live commentary on Dominic Bryne [sic] taking part in the Olympics and more mysterious "French" friends for Dom.

Want to get in touch with The Chris Moyles Show via WhatsApp?

Send us an audio message here: https://wa.me/443303333113

Of it’s broadcastable, we could feature it on the show. (No mucky photos please)

It's one year since Pippa and Toby got engaged

