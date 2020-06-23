Why does Dom lose it every time Chris Moyles say "Johnny"?

Watch as the unflappable newsman cracks up while trying to play today's game of Happy Endings!

We don't know what's got into Dominic Byrne today.

Pippa has been trying to walk Dom and Chris through the rules of today's special "Summer Solstice" version of the Happy Endings game, but a discussion about the members of Snow Patrol has the newsman in hysterics.

Why does Chris keep saying "Johnny"? And why does Dom find it so funny?

And it's not the first time this has happened, as you can see below...