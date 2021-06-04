Remember when Chris dyed his hair and Dom dyed his beard?

4 June 2021, 16:56 | Updated: 4 June 2021, 19:15

Radio X

By Radio X

In this week's Old But Gold, we rewind back to a year when Chris Moyles got bored during lockdown and decided to go platinum. Dom tried his hand at a bit of home dyeing too, but it didn't quite go to plan.

The pandemic had us all experimenting and trying out new hairstyles and do-it-yourself makeovers from home.

So when Chris debuted his new platinum blonde to the team, it made sense that Dom would give it a go himself.

Of course Dom was slightly more challenged in the hair department than Chris... so he decided to dye his goatee beard instead. Pippa sourced him some red dye online, but unfortunately, things didn't quite end up going to plan!

Find out what happened in our throwback video above.

Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne dyed their hair and beard in lockdown
Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne dyed their hair and beard in lockdown. Picture: Radio X

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

