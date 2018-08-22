What Did Chris Say To Make Andi Peters Helpless With Laughter?

WARNING: Contagious Laughter!

Clear the decks for five minutes, because you won't be able to do anything else while watching this video... it contains some pretty contagious laughter.

Friend Of The Chris Moyles Show Andi Peters was in the studio this morning and was insistent on giving shout-outs to his celebrity friends.

Only, Chris wasn't convinced how well-known some of them were.

His reaction sent poor Andi into hails of helpless laughter. And we guarantee you'll crack up too, as you watch this clip.