WATCH: When Chris and Dom tried on TINY cycling gear...

4 February 2020, 17:21

Chris Moyles was sent in a fetching cycling top, and he just couldn't wait to get it on. Trouble was, he almost couldn't get it off!

Chris and Dom have worn some things in their time, but this was going to be quite the revelation.

The Chris Moyles Show was sent in a lovely bit of kit to cycle in last week, but it may have been best kept to the professionals.

Watch the moment they both squeezed into a cycling top, which was generously sent to them, in our video above.

Chris and Dom try on a tiny cycling top
Chris and Dom try on a tiny cycling top. Picture: Radio X

If you thought that was bad, remind yourself of the time Dom dressed up in a space suit in preparation to meet Tim Peake:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Ben Elton tells Chris Moyles how he gave Blackadder a new lease of life

WATCH: How Ben Elton gave Blackadder a new lease of life

Pippa meets Chris and his family in Spalding to drop off The Chris Moyles Prize Dump

WATCH: What happened when Pippa & Matt drove the Prize Dump to Lincolnshire...
Pippa and Matt find out where they are driving The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump

WATCH: Pippa & Matt find out where they're driving The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump
Chris Moyles gets a caller from Leeds

WATCH: Chris Moyles gets a caller from Leeds and she sounds ecstatic
James delivers the Prize Dump to John in The Isle of Wight

WATCH: James & Joe delivered The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump to The Isle of Wight

Latest On Radio X

Description of a famous album cover

QUIZ: Name the album from a description of the cover!

Quizzes

Alex Turner and Miles Kane attend The Mercury Prize as The Last Shadow Puppets in 2008

The Last Shadow Puppets and the best supergroups

Features

Ian Brown in 2018

Ian Brown, Catfish and the Bottlemen & Madness to headline Tramlines Festival 2020

Tramlines Festival 2020

Reading Festival 2018 crowd in day one

Drug dealer caught at Leeds Festival after texting price list to police

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2020

Noel Gallagher 2019

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to play Eden Sessions 2020

Noel Gallagher

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

"Wahey": Liam Gallagher says Oasis have been offered 100m to reunite but it's not enough for Noel

Liam Gallagher