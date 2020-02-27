WATCH: Sam and Matt take on the chicken wings challenge

See the pair go head-to-head in a finger-licking chicken wing eating competition on The Chris Moyles Show and find out who absolutely smashed it.

Earlier this week on The Chris Moyles Show, we saw Sam attempt to finish a chocolate cake in just six minutes.

The video producer failed miserably, but luckily he was given the chance to redeem himself by going head-to-head with our chicken wing aficionado Matt!

Watch our video to see the them attempt to eat 20 chicken wings, and find out who absolutely smashed it.

Sam and Matt take on the chicken wings challenge on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

