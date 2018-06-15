WATCH: Chris Moyles Revists His World Cup Song!

Get in the mood for the FIFA 2018 World Cup with the best unofficial World Cup Song ever made!

Let's be fair: The World Cup isn't for everyone. Especially if you don't qualify.

But one thing you absolutely can't help but get on board with is The Chris Moyles World Cup Song. No matter how annoying it's trying to be!

Listen to it above and just try not to singalong.

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen: