WATCH: Chris Moyles discovers James' old radio show and it's "super duper"

24 April 2020, 15:49 | Updated: 24 April 2020, 15:57

The Chris Moyles Show team were given the gift of a lifetime when clips from James' old radio show were sent in. Watch him cringe in our video.

James got the shock of his life this week when his past came back to haunt him.

It turns out he used to present a radio show 13 years ago, and The Chris Moyles Show were sent in the clips.

Watch Chris and the team listen back to some great moments from his Fuse FM show in our video above.

We can promise you it's "super duper!"

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne, James Robinson and Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show
Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne, James Robinson and Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

If you thought that was bad, watch Pippa cringe over her Shen Yun interview here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Shaun Ryder calls into The Chris Moyles Show about his life in lockdown

Shaun Ryder talks “falling to bits” and being “garbage” at technology in lockdown
James shows off his Splat Myself experiment to Chris Moyles

James shows Chris Moyles his new experiment in Splat Myself

Dominic Byrne teaches Chris Moyles how to play the guitar in Dom's Big Slot

WATCH: Chris Moyles learns how to play the guitar in Dom's Big Slot
Andi Peters, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Chris Moyles

WATCH: Andi Peters trying to guess what band Taylor Hawkins is in is epic
A dude listening to podcasts on his tablet

How to listen to Podcasts: a beginners guide to podcasting

Latest On Radio X

Noel Gallagher

Who was the woman who inspired Talk Tonight by Oasis?

Oasis

Liam Gallagher and Metalica drummer Lars Ulrich

Liam Gallagher loves Lars Ulrich but he's "not having" Metallica's music

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam's Gigaton Visual Experience: How to watch

Music News

Tom Grennan

Watch the lyric video for Tom Grennan's new Oh Please single

Tom Grennan

Coldplay in November 2001

The best "Post-Britpop" Albums

Features

Noel and Liam Gallagher in Japan, September 1994

Are these the 10 best Oasis B-sides?

Oasis