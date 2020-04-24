WATCH: Chris Moyles discovers James' old radio show and it's "super duper"

The Chris Moyles Show team were given the gift of a lifetime when clips from James' old radio show were sent in. Watch him cringe in our video.

James got the shock of his life this week when his past came back to haunt him.

It turns out he used to present a radio show 13 years ago, and The Chris Moyles Show were sent in the clips.

Watch Chris and the team listen back to some great moments from his Fuse FM show in our video above.

We can promise you it's "super duper!"

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne, James Robinson and Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

