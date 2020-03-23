WATCH: Pippa's One-Sided Phone Call game is an absolute corker

23 March 2020, 16:21 | Updated: 23 March 2020, 16:25

The genius that is Pippa Taylor has devised another game from self-isolation at home, and this one is the most inventive yet.

It's week two of Pippa staying at home while FaceTiming The Chris Moyles Show, and she's been keeping us all entertained with her House Games.

Her latest ingenious game is called One-Sided Phone Call and and goes like so.

Pippa gets an imaginary call from a famous musician, who is asking her a question with the lyrics of their song. Chris and the team can only hear Pippa's response and have to try and guess who the artist on the other side.

Needless to say, things get pretty rude pretty quickly.

Watch our video to find out how they got on!

Pippa's One-sided Phone Call game is pretty epic
Pippa's One-sided Phone Call game is pretty epic. Picture: Radio X

Watch the rest of Pippa's amazing House Games so far...

Water Way To Have Fun

Egghead Roulette

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dominic Byrne, Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles call find callers for a sing-alone

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show's singALONE Live is the best

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles are in hysterics over Andi Peters' panic buying

WATCH: Andi Peters panic bought a yoga mat and he has no idea why
Pippa plays her latest game Egghead Roulette

WATCH: Pippa's Egghead Roulette game is cracking

Dominic Byrne, Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles play the Water Way To Have Fun game

WATCH: Pippa's Water Way To Have Fun game is epic

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hilarious stay at home video

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hilarious "stay at home" video

Latest On Radio X

The Smiths debut album cover

Underrated Albums: The Smiths' 1984 debut

The Smiths

Queen guitarist Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody on Instagram

WATCH: Queen's Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo from self-isolation

Queen

Travis in 1999: Andy Dunlop, Fran Healy, Dougie Payne, Neil Primrose

Belter Of The Day: Travis - Happy

Features

Damon Albarn in 1995

Damon Albarn's best songs

Blur

DMA's band image

DMA'S postpone the release of The Glow album due to coronavirus

Music News

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters: New album recordings were haunted by ghosts & paranormal activity

Foo Fighters