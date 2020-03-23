WATCH: Pippa's One-Sided Phone Call game is an absolute corker

The genius that is Pippa Taylor has devised another game from self-isolation at home, and this one is the most inventive yet.

It's week two of Pippa staying at home while FaceTiming The Chris Moyles Show, and she's been keeping us all entertained with her House Games.

Her latest ingenious game is called One-Sided Phone Call and and goes like so.

Pippa gets an imaginary call from a famous musician, who is asking her a question with the lyrics of their song. Chris and the team can only hear Pippa's response and have to try and guess who the artist on the other side.

Needless to say, things get pretty rude pretty quickly.

Watch our video to find out how they got on!

Pippa's One-sided Phone Call game is pretty epic. Picture: Radio X

