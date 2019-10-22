WATCH: Pippa Taylor is just so easily scared and Chris Moyles loves it

Watch our jumpy producer get fully freaked out over nothing on The Chris Moyles Show.

Pippa Taylor is a self-confessed jumpy person and gets spooked very easily.

So when Chris Moyles decided to test just how easily scared he was, she literally jumped at the thought.

Watch her work herself up into a right old state in our video!

Pippa might be scared of absolutely nothing sometimes, but she was pretty brave when tackling her biggest fear last year.

Watch her holding a tarantula in our video below: