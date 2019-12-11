WATCH: Pippa shows Jumanji's Jack Black & Karen Gillan her epic party trick

11 December 2019, 14:46 | Updated: 11 December 2019, 14:51

See Pippa wow the Jumanji: The Next Level stars with her secret talent on her first ever junket.

Pippa went on her first ever junket this week, and it's fair to say she was a little nervous.

As it turns out, she had absolutely nothing to worry about at all, as she managed to wow both Jack Black and Karen Gillan with her amazing party trick.

Watch her in action, in what they've both called the best interview they've ever done.

Jumanji: The Next Level is set for release on Friday 13 December 2019

See the trailer here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast here:

