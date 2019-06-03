WATCH: Chris Moyles revisits Trump Steaks as the US president visits the UK

3 June 2019, 14:48

As the U.S. president undergoes his state visit to the UK, Chris Moyles looks back on one of Trump's most impassioned speeches.

This week sees Donald Trump make his official state visit to the UK.

The U.S. President might be a little divisive, but Chris Moyles couldn't help but notice what a great orator he was when it came to the all the tough topics out there.

So what was it that most caught Chris Moyles' attention, was it Trump's ideas on Brexit or the Northern Irish backstop?

Oh no... it was an old advert of him selling steak.

Watch our video above.

Bryan Cranston appeared on The Chris Moyles Show and had a lot to say about the POTUS.

Watch our video here to find out why:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

WhatsApp the Studio

A new way to contact The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles pranks Dominic Byrne during Where In The Square?

VIDEO: Chris Moyles punishes Dominic Byrne with the best prank ever during Where In The Square?
Iain Stirling think new Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard looks like Ed Gamble

VIDEO: Iain Stirling thinks Love Island 2019 contestant Curtis Pritchard looks like Ed Gamble...
Dom at the British Podcast awards and Chris Moyles in the Radio X studio

VIDEO: Chris Moyles is loving Dom's appearance at the British Podcast Awards
Tom Ogden and Joe Ogden from Blossoms talk Raise The Roof Manchester gig

Blossoms: Raise The Roof Manchester gig is a "no brainer"

Blossoms

Latest On Radio X

Gerry Cinnamon

Gerry Cinnamon teases "wee announcement" ahead of Glastonbury set

News

Stereophonics in 2017

QUIZ: Can you match these Stereophonics lyrics to their songs?

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher at Lollapalooza Berlin 2018

VIDEO: Why Liam Gallagher thinks Love Island is "where it's at"

Liam Gallagher

Johnny Vaughan gets advice on how to be a frontman from Stereophonics' Kelly Jones

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones teaches Johnny Vaughan how to be frontman

Johnny Vaughan

Extinction Rebellion protests in London, April 2019

The best protest songs

Lists

The Amazons frontman Matt Thomson with The Greatest Showman artwork and Morrissey's California Son artwork inset

WATCH: The Amazons take aim at soundtracks and Morrissey's covers album artwork

Morrissey