WATCH: Chris Moyles learns how to play the guitar in Dom's Big Slot

22 April 2020, 17:21

This week Dom decided to help Chris fulfil a life-long dream by teaching him how to play the guitar. It didn't quite go to plan though.

Chris Moyles has often talked about wanting to play the guitar, so when Dom had some space to fill in his Big Slot, he decided not to bring not one, but two into the show.

With the patience of a saint, Dom tried to teach some of Chris the basics... but it's fair to say he wasn't too keen! We think it was mainly to do with all the finger work...

Watch Chris try to learn how to learn the instrument in our video above.

Dominic Byrne teaches Chris Moyles how to play the guitar in Dom's Big Slot
Dominic Byrne teaches Chris Moyles how to play the guitar in Dom's Big Slot. Picture: Radio X

Watch Dom's stunning cover of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

