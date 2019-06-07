WATCH: Keith Lemon sort of pulled off his secret word challenge for The Chris Moyles Show

7 June 2019, 17:35 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 17:47

This week Chris Moyles and the team gave Keith Lemon a challenge for his stint on This Morning, and he smashed it... sort of.

This week saw Keith Lemon visit The Chris Moyles Show, where he was challenged to drop a secret word into his next stop at ITV's This Morning.

The only problem is Keith didn't really seem to get the idea of a secret word at all, and although he dropped it in while talking to Phil Schofield and Holly Willoughby, you couldn't say it was subtle...

Watch our video above to see Keef in action.

See Chris and Dom parody the This Morning opening credits with hilarious results:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

