WATCH James And Chelsea's parents STILL haven't met... 7 YEARS later!

Has it taken you or anyone you know that long to introduce your folks to each other?

James has been going out with his girlfriend Chelsea for around 7 years. Some would say that’s a pretty long time. Even long enough for both sets of parents to have met once or twice.

Not James though, in fact he will actually go out of his way to make sure that they don’t meet.

Sorry mum and dad, but it doesn’t look like a meeting is on the cards anytime soon… and Chris has got his own theory for the reason why.