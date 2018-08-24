WATCH: Drunk Pippa’s Latest Holiday Update Is Hilarious

24 August 2018, 13:42 | Updated: 24 August 2018, 13:56

Pippa’s in Bali and has much to share with Chris and James…

As you may know, Pippa is off on holiday this week for a very nice trip to Bali. And to make sure Chris and the rest of the team don’t miss her too much, she’s been leaving a few voicemails.

This one starts off well: “I am a little bit drunk. I have had ALL the cocktails off ALL the menus. And a couple of tequilas to wash the cocktails down.”

But how did she “fox” the local cab driver? And what has she ordered from room service?

“These little voice memos are keeping me sane,” she says. Wow, really?

