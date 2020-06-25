WATCH: Dom's finally bought his Secret Santa gift six months later

25 June 2020, 16:40 | Updated: 25 June 2020, 16:42

Dom forgot to buy Radio X DJ Elspeth a Secret Santa gift when she was heavily pregnant last year, but has he redeemed himself?

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, we're going back to a time that's so far in the past we've almost all forgotten it. Almost.

Last Christmas the team at Radio X took part in their annual Secret Santa, with everyone buying gifts for one another. Elspeth Pierce was already on maternity leave, and it was actually her due date, but she came all the way into work for one day of camaraderie.

Too bad Dom, who had her for Secret Santa, completely forgot to buy her anything! Six months later, and he seems to have made amends. Or has he?

Watch Dom take us through his totally real and not imaginary present in our video!

Watch what happened when Radio X's Elspeth got Toby Leroned by a Chris Moyles Show listener:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles reacts as the wrong jingle gets played out on Radio X

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts as the wrong jingle gets played out
Dominic Byrne losing it

Why does Dom lose it every time Chris Moyles say "Johnny"?

Ross Kemp talks to Chris Moyles about life in lockdown

Ross Kemp tells Chris Moyles what missed most in lockdown and it wasn't football
Pippa tries out lip trainer live on The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa wearing a lip trainer is absolutely hilarious

Ross Kemp talks about Barbara Windsor's Battle with Alzheimer's

Ross Kemp: Barbara Windsor wanted to tell her Alzheimer's story

Latest On Radio X

Thom Yorke performing with Radiohead at Glastonbury 1997

How Thom Yorke almost walked offstage during Radiohead's 1997 Glastonbury set

Radiohead

Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2020

How Elton John became an LGBTQ advocate and icon

Features

Fontaines D.C cover The Jesus And Mary Chain in Radio X's Phone Covers

Fontaines D.C. perform The Jesus and Mary Chain in Radio X's Phone Covers

Features

CloseUp and Blood Records join forces for charity vinyl What's Going On?

Close Up, Blood Records & friends release charity vinyl What's Going On?

Music News

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in some unspecified year.... Oh, OK it's 2019

QUIZ: Name the Glastonbury year from the photo!

Quizzes

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis at Glastonbury 2019

Emily Eavis: Glastonbury 2021 will be "the most amazing party"

Glastonbury Festival