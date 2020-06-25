WATCH: Dom's finally bought his Secret Santa gift six months later

Dom forgot to buy Radio X DJ Elspeth a Secret Santa gift when she was heavily pregnant last year, but has he redeemed himself?

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, we're going back to a time that's so far in the past we've almost all forgotten it. Almost.

Last Christmas the team at Radio X took part in their annual Secret Santa, with everyone buying gifts for one another. Elspeth Pierce was already on maternity leave, and it was actually her due date, but she came all the way into work for one day of camaraderie.

Too bad Dom, who had her for Secret Santa, completely forgot to buy her anything! Six months later, and he seems to have made amends. Or has he?

Watch Dom take us through his totally real and not imaginary present in our video!

