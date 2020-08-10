WATCH: Dom totally ruins The Chris Moyles Show competition

Chris and the team launched an exciting new competition mechanic today, but Dom clearly didn't get the memo...

Chris Moyles is continuing his £1,500 giveaway and this week, the team came up with an exciting new mechanic.

Unfortunately for Dom, he wasn't quite as familiar with it as he should have been, and veered off the script massively.

Whoever said newsreaders had to have an eye for detail?

Watch Dom's gaffe in our video above!

Find out why Chris was absolutely FUMING with Dom recently!

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast: